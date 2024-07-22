Shannen Doherty's divorce was finalised two days after her death.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90201’ star passed away on July 13 at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer and it was previously revealed she managed to reach a settlement with her estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko a day before she died - and now it has emerged the case was signed off by a judge two days after she died to grant her a rare posthumous divorce on 15 July.

In the court documents, it was revealed Shannen agreed to waive spousal support and opted for a “default or uncontested dissolution” of her marriage to Kurt.

It has been reported that the TV star kept the former couple's home in Malibu, California, as well as a Salvador Dali painting, several cars and all earnings from her acting career. No further details have been released about who will inherit Shannen's estate.

The former couple wed in 2011 and Shannon filed for divorce last year. The legal spat turned nasty earlier this year when Shannen claim in court papers that Kurt was hoping "I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years”.

A lawyer for the snapper rejected her claims, alleging he wanted to finalise their divorce in September 2023 with a settlement deal – which was denied by Shannen as he allegedly “skirted around” how much he earned in the early aughts of their marriage.

After Shannen's death, her friend Tara Furiani accused Kurt of showing a lack of “humanity” during the divorce battle. In a message shared via LinkedIn, Tara explained: "I’m really sad and upset about my friend Shannen’s death … Because of the divorce she was going through at the time.

"She had stage 4 breast cancer that has metastasised to numerous parts of her body, death was inevitable and she knew that … made peace with that.

"Shan lost everything (including her SAG insurance) and her husband was dragging his feet with income discovery in court, in an effort to delay a judgement or payment, until she died (where it would now be moot).

"Life is so hard … life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have. If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through."

Another of the actress' pals added to New York Post column PageSix: "We knew that it was really bad. She fought so hard, and it’s so unfair … Shannen died before the divorce could be rubber-stamped in the courts. All we wanted was for Shannen to get her final wish - to die as a divorced woman."