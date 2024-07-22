John Samos thinks Bob Saget's death sparked the biggest "tsunami of love" since Princess Diana passed away.

The 60-year-old actor was left devastated when his 'Full House' co-star died suddenly in January 2022 after hitting his head, and he wishes he friend had some awareness of just how "loved he was" before he died.

Speaking to Dave Coulier on their 'Full House Rewind' podcast, John said: "The saddest part for me is that he didn't know how loved he was.

"I mean when he died it was like a tsunami of love. I'm not being funny, but I don't even remember a person before Bob getting that much attention when they passed, maybe Princess Diana.

"And that's the sad part because he was very hard on himself, as you know.

"And we talk about him being an egomaniac, he wasn't, but he had to puff himself up because he felt so bad about himself.

"He didn't realise how brilliant he was or realise how loved he was. I'd like to think of him as still up there on stage killing it and people laughing."

Although it has been more than two years since Bob passed away, John is still "processing" the loss.

He said: "We're still processing the loss of him."

Dave replied: "It's left a huge void in our lives. We dedicated the first episode of 'Full House Rewind' to Bob."

Over their decades of friendship, Bob often told his pal: "Tomorrow's never promised".

And John admitted the saying is the big "lesson" he has taken from his friend's passing.

He said: "Here's the lesson from him and you know this. He never left anything on the table. He always said, 'I love you. I care about you. I'm proud of you. You're my brother.' Tomorrow's never promised folks."