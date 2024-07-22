Brooke Shields is wiped out as she is “always tired” – but has “stopped sleeping”.

The 59-year-old ‘Blue Lagoon’ actress launched Commence – a hair-care line for women over 40, this year – and is a busy mum to children Rowan Francis Henchy, 21, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 18, who she has with her film producer husband Chris Henchy, 60, and has now admitted her hectic schedule has left her an insomniac in a state of permanent exhaustion.

She made the admission in a question and answer session on her Instagram video to promote her hair line when the account IV Juice Bar asked her: “How is your soul feeling? I’m a tired mom and business owner.”

Brooke replied: “My soul is okay. If you’re a mom, you're tired. If you’re a business owner, you’re tired. So I’m always tired.

“And the real kicker is that after a certain age I’ve stopped sleeping. It’s not for the faint of heart.

“It’s just all, like, difficult.”

She added about how she was still trying to nurture what she holds most dear in life: “I think deep down, the things that really matter the most to me (are) my family – their health.

“The fact that I’m still standing – those things feed my soul.”

Despite her success as a model and actress, Brooke recently revealed she was

against her teenage daughter going into modelling.

Brooke – who has spoken out about being raped by a movie executive and feeling sexualised as a child star – said she “fought for so long” to keep her younger girl out of the business, but has realised things are “different” than when she started in acting.

She said about Grier’s blossoming modelling career on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’: “The rules have changed since I was (a model.)

“I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was.”

Brooke said Grier is doing “little things here and there”, but admitted social media still piled pressure on models.

She added: “We didn’t have social media when I was a model,” and branded the modelling industry a “rat race”.

Brooke did modelling shoots for print publications, and said she was horrified Grier was “interested in runway”.

She added: “That’s brutal and backstage is just brutal. I never did runway, I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle it.”

Brooke said when she relented to her girl’s desire to go into modelling she set ground rules.

She added she told Grier: “You are going to have a great work ethic, it’s not going to be comfortable, and you’re going to listen to me, those are my rules.”