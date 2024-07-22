Shannen Doherty was dreaming of moving to Italy before she died.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress passed away on 13 July aged 53 after losing her years-long battle with cancer, leaving her friends reeling in shock – and her former ‘Charmed’ co-star Holly Marie Combs, 50, has now told how the star had moving to Europe on her bucket list.

Holly Marie said when she joined the show’s other cast members Brian Krause and Drew Fuller on their ‘House of Halliwell’ podcast on Monday (22.07.24) for a special tribute edition in honour of Shannen: “I don’t think anyone loved ‘Charmed’ more than she did, and that’s a fact.

“And it’s also a fact that she’s probably laughing at all of us right now being super sad.

“I mean, there’s a degree of sadness that she does want.

“She wants a proper amount of mourning and crying… (living in Italy) was her goal.

“That was her dream life. Her next trip was going to be to Italy and she was considering moving to Italy.”

Drew, 44, replied: “I called one of (Shannen’s) best friends and I told her, ‘I’m getting on a plane from Italy right now’.

She goes, ‘You idiot. Shannen’s laughing at you right now. Why are you doing that?’”

Shannen had opened up on her ‘Let’s Be Clear’ about her love of Italy, saying she had “such a good time” travelling to the country with her friend and oncologist Dr Lawrence Piro.

She told him when he appeared as a guest on the show: “You invited me on this amazing yacht with your family and I got to go to Italy with you, which was like bucket list.

“By the way, you knew it was on my bucket list. I mean you called me and you said, ‘It’s kind of bucket list, Shannen’. I was so excited.”

Shannen was left devastated when she got her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 – but went into remission in 2017.

The cancer returned in 2019, and the actress announced in 2020 she had been told she was suffering metastatic stage 4 cancer.