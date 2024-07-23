Katie Price has vowed never to “hit rock bottom again”.

The former glamour model, 46, opens up about her life’s many ups and downs in her latest autobiography – using it to confess she took cocaine and drank before her 2021 road smash that saw her flip her BMW onto its side on 28 September on a country road near her West Sussex home.

She told Channel 5 News on Monday (22.07.24) night in a chat with news presenter Dani Sinah about how she has since turned things around thanks to understanding her ADHD: “Now I’m doing really, really good. I’ve learned a lot about myself, a lot about mental health and obviously being diagnosed with the severe ADHD, learnt a lot about that, which I wish I knew years ago because certain situations that have happened in the past I just reacted how I thought, you know, I reacted.

“Whereas now, if you put me in the same situation, I react different.

“I know how to control my little outbursts and triggers, things like that, but it has been really bad and I think in this industry cause I’ve had a lot of real life trauma events, and you just put it at the back of you cause it's quite a fast-paced this industry.

“And you end up not dealing with the problems at the time and they build up, build up, build up and before you know it, it becomes noise in your head, and then you just can't cope with it, you think there's no light at the end of the tunnel and then that caused depression, then a breakdown, suicidal, ended up at the Priory, the psychiatric hospital twice.

“And then started to realise, get to the root of each trauma that I’ve had, knowing how to deal with it – doesn’t mean to say you forget it, but you learn to deal with them.”

After Katie’s road accident three years age, the mother-of-five tested positive for alcohol and cocaine, and admitted drink-driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

She added: “I’m only human at the end of the day, and it takes a toll on you, and in a way, I’m not glad that it’s happened, but it’s happened and I know that I would never ever hit rock bottom again, because now I know how to deal with issues.”