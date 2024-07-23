Camila Mendes is in talks to star in an 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot.

The 30-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Veronica Lodge in teen drama series 'Riverdale' - and 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline are said to be in discussions about appearing in the horror movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King are also wanted by bosses to star in the Sony reboot of the 1997 original.

A July 18, 2025, release date has been pencilled in for the movie, which will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Robinson has penned the screenplay alongside Sam Lansky, after Leah McKendrick wrote the original script.

Neal H. Moritz - who co-produced the first two films and 2006's direct-to-video 'I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer' - is to produce the project.

In February 2023, it was reported Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. - who both appeared in the original movie - were being lined up to star in an 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel.

The original film featured Hewitt and Prinze Jr. alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Johnny Galecki, Ryan Phillippe and Bridgette Wilson Sampras.

It followed a group of teenagers who accidentally killed a man on their high school graduation night, and they try to cover it up.

However, one year later they find themselves being stalked by a killer wielding a hook.

As well as the movies, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel of the same name - spawned an Amazon Prime Video show which ran for one season in 2021.