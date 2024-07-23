Autumn Crittendon has died at the age of 27.

The reality star was known for appearing on the MTV series '16 and Pregnant' during her late teens as she documented her time expecting Drake, now 10, with Dustin Franklin but it was revealed on Monday (22.07.24) that she had been found "unresponsive" in her home.

Without revealing a cause of death, her sister Misty wrote on Facebook: "You were robbed of your life at such a tender age. You left before anyone could tell you goodbye."

Misty also noted that Autumn - who is also survived by her other children Abigail, five, and two-year-old Luke - had conquered a lot in her life and is so "thankful" that her legacy has been left in the little ones she has left behind.

She added: "How much we love you. How amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.

"I promise you I will love life in your honour. These babies will always know how much you love them, how amazing you are, how special you are, how much you sacrificed and overcame for them, everything and nothing short of it."

According to PageSix, law enforcement is "currently classifying this incident as a death investigation" and that "detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death."