Blake Lively "wasn't invited" to Madonna's house with Ryan Reynolds.

The 36-year-old actress has been married to 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star Ryan, 47, since 2012 and when her husband and his co-star Hugh Jackman visited the Queen of Pop at her mansion to convince her to allow them to use one of her tracks in their film, Blake joked that the "trade-off" is that he is now an employee there.

She told E! News: "Oh my God, Madonna's house, amazing. I wasn't invited. Yeah, he lives there now. That was part of the trade-off. He works there!"

Ryan has not gone into details about what happened when he met the 'Material Girl' hitmaker but did reveal that the experience was one that he will "never forget" in his life.

He said: "[That was] one of the great pinch me moments in my life. I will never forget it and she was magical."

Ryan - who has James, seven. Inez, 7, Betty, four, and 16-month Olin with former 'Gossip Girl' actress Blake - noted that Madonna gave him a "specific note" when they met that has actually ended up impacted the sequence that it was used in the film.

He added: "She gave a note that was so specific and so smart and so unbelievably right that I will never get over it musically. It was a musical note for the sequence that we were using. I've had this song in my head for six years, so I was understandably very nervous. But no, Madonna was Madonna. She's amazing."

Ryan only revealed the name of his fourth child on Monday (22.07.24) after previously keeping it a secret from birth.

In May, Ryan responded to speculation that Taylor Swift had let their fourth child's name slip in her latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

During an appearance on the 'Today' show, the 'Deadpool' star joked: "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting."

Taylor's tune 'Betty', which appears on her 2020 album 'folklore', was named after Ryan and Blake's daughter, and her older sisters Ines and James are also mentioned in the song.

In 2020, the superstar singer confirmed she named the characters of her song after her good pal Blake's brood.

She told Country Radio: "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids."