Elon Musk has vowed Tesla will have "genuinely useful" humanoid robots in use for "low production" by 2025.

The billionaire businessman has stated that robots resembling the human body in shape will work with its tools by next year, with plans for "high production in 2026.

He posted to his social media app X: “Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026."

Tesla has already presented its humanoid robot Optimus.

Musk unveiled the creation developed by his electric supercar company at a Silicon Valley event - the annual Tesla AI Day presentation - and it waved to the audience and then raised its knee.

He claimed it was a work in progress and would be available for purchase in a few years time for an estimated $20,000/£17,900.

At the event, people were treated to a video of Optimus carrying out tasks, such as watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars.

Musk urged the importance of his creation not going “down the ‘Terminator path”.

He said: "We always want to be careful we don't go down the Terminator path."

In 2017, the SpaceX boss warned against opening the “Pandora’s Box” of “killer robots,” echoing concerns once expressed by Stephen Hawking, the late respected physicist, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Musk in another letter from 2015.

A letter to the United Nations co-authored by him and 116 other tech leaders - such as Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of Google’s DeepMind - read: "Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend.

"These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways.

"We do not have long to act. Once this Pandora's box is opened, it will be hard to close.”