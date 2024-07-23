Google has reversed its decision to remove cookies from Chrome.

The tech giant had intended to get rid of third-party cookies from its browser, as part of its Privacy Sandbox initiative, but its advertisers warned Google that stopping them tracking user data would impact sales, and now it has come up with a workaround, insisting users would get to make a changeable "informed choice".

Anthony Chavez, vice president of the Google-backed Privacy Sandbox initiative, commented in a blog post: "Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they'd be able to adjust that choice at any time."

Google just recently vowed to delete billions of Chrome Incognito mode data records after facing a lawsuit.

The firm was in court as a class action settlement was filed in April, and though it did not have to pay any damages, those people whose data was recorded despite being in a private browsing mode have the right to sue the company individually after it violated California privacy law.

Google Spokesperson José Castañeda said of the outcome: "We are pleased to settle this lawsuit, which we always believed was meritless.

"We are happy to delete old technical data that was never associated with an individual and was never used for any form of personalisation."

For the next five years, Incognito mode will block third-party cookies automatically.