Jerry Ferrara thinks an 'Entourage' reboot would be more like 'Three Men And A Baby'.

The 44-year-old actor played Salvatore 'Turtle' Assante in HBO's hit comedy drama, which ran from 2004 to 2011 and starred Adrian Grenier (Vincent Chase), Kevin Connolly (Eric Murphy) and Kevin Dillon (Johnny 'Drama' Chase) - and he has suggested a potential revival would be closer to Leonard Nimoy's 1987 comedy starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson.

Father-of-two Jerry told E! News: "Me and Kevin Connolly were texting last night, we were talking about all going and grabbing some dinner, reminiscing a little bit.

"We all have kids now. People talk about the reboot - it'd be like 'Three Men And A Baby' almost!"

While there are no immediate plans for a revival of the show, which ended after eight seasons with a feature film in 2015, he refused to rule it out.

He added: "I've learned to never say never, because just when I always say, 'Ah, it'll never happened' is usually when it does."

Despite the Escalade car playing a big role in the show, Jerry has admitted he "kinda learned how to drive" on set.

He recalled: "As an East Coast guy, I didn't really drive that much in New York growing up. I kinda learned how to drive on the Escalade, for better or worse.

"I did always love those scenes where I would look at the call sheet and you'd say, 'OK, we're starting off today with driving. It's the four of us, in the Escalade, ripping on each other'.

"We'd be in the Escalade for 12 hours. Our friendship was formed a lot in the Escalade."

The show was co-executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, and said to be roughly based on his life as a Hollywood star.

He previously suggested any potential reboot would probably now reflect his settled life, including exercising early and going to church.

He told Page Six: "I don’t know if that’s going to happen but I would definitely support it…

"It would look like an older group of guys probably doing things more like me, going to church and you know hopefully having families and getting up early and working out.

“[A reboot] might not be as exciting as when they were running the night clubs and running all around Vegas.”