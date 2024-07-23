Cybersecurity startup Wiz has rejected a $23 billion buyout from Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

The sale would have been the largest acquisition Google's history and would have doubled Wiz' valuation of $1 billion.

Wiz co-founder Assaf Rappaport is said to have communicated to employees in a memo seen by CNBC: “Saying no to such humbling offers is tough."

It's believed antitrust concerns were partially to blame for the deal collapsing.

The firm that provides cloud-based security solutions will now raise the money itself and through IPO (Initial public offering).

Google previously purchased cybersecurity companies Siemplify and Mandiant — for $500 million and $5.4 billion.

The Big Tech firm is still being investigated after the Justice Department logged two antitrust lawsuits against Google over its search engine and digital advertising practices.

Wiz - founded in 2020 - reportedly had $350 million in annual recurring revenue in 2023.

Google's last major acquisition was the $12.5 billion it spent on Motorola Mobility in 2012.