Nicola Coughlan uses hair masks under her wig when she films 'Bridgerton'.

The 37-year-old actress is known to audiences around the world for her role as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix period drama but explained that fans "need to know" that every hairstyle style is a wig and she wear haircare masks underneath for the sake of her own tresses.

She told Allure: "We used a lot of sheet masks before the big days, like the wedding and balls. It's a typical thing because when you're filming a show like that, you’re not getting enough sleep and you're not drinking enough water.

"What people need to know is we're getting makeup checks every three minutes. You do a take, someone comes in and fixes it. Every hairstyle is a wig, it's not even my hair. I would put hair masks in under the wig. We would do the Olaplex No.3, slick it in, and then the wig would go on top. I was trying to grow my hair out at that time, so that was a good [tip]."

Meanwhile, Nicola admitted that her own evening regime when she is away from set is rather "complicated" but cannot imagine going to the lengths that others do before they go to bed.

She said: "I'm really fascinated by a lot of people's nighttime routines now. And I don't know that mine needs to get any more complicated, because I've got the silk bonnet, the eye mask, my retainer if I remember it. But seeing people tape their mouths and do all these masks… I don't know that I can do all of that!"