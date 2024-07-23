Kim Zolciak "questioned who [she] could trust" amid her divorce.

The 46-year-old reality star split from NFL player Kroy Biermann - with whom she has Brielle, 27, Ariana, 22, KJ, 13, Kash, 11, and 10-year-old twins Kaia and Kane - in May after 12 years of marriage and while she has made some "really great friendships" during the production of her new show 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' admitted that the whole experience made her reevaluate her role as a mother, especially after becoming estranged from her own parents.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I made some really great friendships, and through these friendships, including Josie [Canseco], I learned so much from her and Macy [Gray].

"Having O.T. [Genasis] there made me feel safe and reassured. Initially, I was very nervous, but having him there helped me realize it was going to be okay. "This experience gave me the time to think about what I truly want and the changes I need to make.

"My own parents did things that caused a rift, and I haven’t spoken to them for years. It’s one thing to mess with me, but don’t mess with my kids. Going through this experience, I questioned who I could trust. But to breathe and get that release was one of the most incredible days of my life. I needed the clarity that release gave me."

The former ' Real Housewives of Atlanta' star noted that people "have no idea" what is really going on in her life amid the split and while she has "no idea" what will happen in the future, she just wants to "get to know" herself again.

She added: "People have no idea what’s really going on. I will remain as quiet as I can throughout this process for my children’s sake. I don’t know what the future holds. don't know what the future holds for me in that regard. I am happier now than I've been in a long time. You know, I have stepped out of my comfort zone in so many situations that have been life-changing, just like the 'Surreal Life'. The whole experience as you watch, you'll see, and I just feel like I love Kim. You know, I've had, I had to like get to know Kim again throughout this process and really fall in love with Kim and choose Kim. Choosing Kim is not an easy thing for me.