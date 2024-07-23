Kerry Katona hasn't see her eldest daughter for almost a whole year.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has Molly, 22, and Lilly, 20, with ex husband Brian McFadden - who she split from in 2006 after four years of marriage - and her daughters now live in their father's home country of Ireland.

Writing in her latest column for OK! magazine, she said: "Lilly and Molly are both coming home this week from Ireland for a visit and I can't wait to have them back.

"I haven't seen Molly in almost a year! We talk on the phone every single day, but she just hasn't been home to visit in a while.

"Lilly is getting on great too, she's really settled and has got a good job over in Ireland, I'm proud of her."

Despite missing seeing Molly more regularly, Kerry is glad to give her children space to "flourish".

She added: 'It's nice for me to see my kids flourish. I've done my parenting bit and now it's their turn to live lives.

"Although Lilly is going on holiday soon and I do worry about her - especially after this whole Jay Slater news - it doesn't get easier.'

Kerry also has kids Heid, 17, and Max, with first husband Mark Croft, and eight-year-old DJ with late ex George Kay.

The 43-year-old star is currently preparing to tie the knot with Ryan Mahoney, and while they have been enjoying a relaxing holiday in Spain, but she and her fiance plan to hit the gym hard once they return to the UK.

She told OK!: “We run our fitness platform MFIT together, so we both stay in shape through that.

“We’re just enjoying our time away at the moment and not worrying about what we eat or what we do.

"But when we get back we will definitely be getting to the gym and getting into shape. We want to look amazing on our big day."

And Kerry admitted both she and the personal trainer are considering surgical intervention in order to look their best for the big day.

She said: “Ryan’s had Botox once before, and he might get some more before the wedding.

“I would really like a lower facelift, to give me that chiselled jawline. And I want a boob job now too. I feel like my boobs are at my knees!”