'Street Fighter 6's biggest stars are coming to 'WWE SuperCard'.

From 17 July to 15 August, players of the card-battling mobile title – which was developed by Cat Daddy Games – will be able to collect a slew of cards that feature fighters from the beloved Capcom game, including Ryu, Juri, Luke, and Chun-Li.

In a statement, Cat Daddy's Studio Manager Harley Howe said: "'Street Fighter' game nights have been a staple of the studio for decades.

"We’re extremely excited to welcome this franchise to the world of 'WWE SuperCard' as both fans and players. We have done our best to build an experience blending the fusion of both games and hope everyone thoroughly enjoys it."

As well as these 'Street Fighter 6' legends, players will be able to collect uniquely themed cards for 'WWE' superstars, such as Mysterio, Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega as they cosplay their favourite 'Street Fighter 6' characters.

Once their dream team of fighters is assembled, gamers can take on the game's new Tournament Mode, where they can battle through the ranks to unlock and add more fighters to their roster.

As well as the Tournament Mode, 'SuperCard' will be getting the new Card Battle Mode, where players can smash through tougher vehicles to earn additional rewards.

For the dedicated players who complete all the challenges in the limited time event, they can channel the Satsui no Hado to unlock a powerful new Akuma Limited Edition card.

'WWE SuperCard' is available on iOS, including iPhone and iPad, and Android devices.