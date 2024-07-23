Ryan Reynolds’ nine-year-old daughter is “sort of OK” after watching his new ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ film.

The 47-year-old actor – who has four children with wife Blake Lively – let his oldest girl James watch the film ahead of its release despite its adult content, which led to it getting an R-rating that Ryan said was the result of the movie sticking to the “authenticity” of its raunchy, violent roots.

He told People: “My nine-year-old saw the movie, and she’s sort of okay! (But she) loved it.”

Ryan cautioned his decision to sit through the film with his child was “just me though” and added: “I’m not telling other parents to do that.”

The actor recently told The New York Times he watched R-rated movies as a child, which he said “left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches, and it’s been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now”.

Ryan said about his latest release’s R-rating: “Deadpool and the world that Deadpool was able to inhabit (in) the other two movies was limitless, so I would say that in this movie, particularly bringing Wolverine over, the R-rating is only used to lay the groundwork for as much authenticity between these two characters as possible.

“It’s not exploited in any way. It’s not used to shock people or make some silly set piece just to justify its R-rating.

“It’s so that we can talk the way these two characters should talk, and behave the way these two characters should behave (so) that they are as close to the origins of their comic book ancestry as humanly possible.”

Along with James, Ryan and Blake, 36, have kids Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and 17-month-old Olin – whose name they have only now revealed.