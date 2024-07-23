Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s autopsy has been completed but her cause of death remains unknown.

The 58-year-old ‘November Rain’ rocker announced on Instagram early on Monday (22.07.24) “talented” Lucy-Bleu Knight, 25, had died, after telling fans a day earlier he was pulling out of four shows on his ‘S.E.R.P.E.N.T.’ festival tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

According to Los Angeles Medical Examiner records obtained by In Touch, she died on July 19 at a private residence.

They said the autopsy was completed and the body is ready for release but the cause of death has been deferred pending additional testing, and an investigator has been assigned to the case.

Slash – real name Saul Hudson – said Lucy-Bleu “passed away peacefully” on Friday (19.07.24) in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories, in which he added: “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on July 19, 2024.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Slash dated Lucy-Bleu’s mother Meegan Hodges, 55, in 1989 before they got together again in 2015.

Meegan had her late daughter with her ex, Mark Knight.