Neil Young is heading back on stage this autumn after cancelling his Crazy Horse tour dates due to band illness.

The 78-year-old ‘Old Man’ folk icon has his next live performance set for New York’s Farm Aid Festival, with the line-up revealed on Tuesday (23.07.24) – showing Neil will appear alongside Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews.

Others set to perform at the festival include Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson with The Travelin’ McCourys, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis and Jesse Welles – with more names set to be announced at a later date.

The festival will be held in Saratoga Springs, New York, on 21 September.

Neil worried fans in June when he said on his website the Crazy Horse ‘Love Earth Tour’ had been axed after some members of the rock band fell ill.

He added: “The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!

“When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop.

“We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.

We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!”

Neil also thanked fans for their “understanding and patience” and stressed “health is #1”.

He went on in his blog post: “We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you… and for us.

“With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth.”

Neil and Crazy Horse were also forced to postpone scheduled shows in Chicago, Austin and Dallas in May “due to illness” – which was revealed on a separate blog.