Jack Osbourne takes "alternative" medication and therapies for his MS.

The 38-year-old TV star has revealed he takes no traditional pharmaceuticals for autoimmune disease Multiple sclerosis and even had a bio-cellular therapy treatment on his spine, where doctors injected cells into his spinal discs to repair damage, for something non-related to the condition.

Appearing on a recent episode of his family's 'The Osbournes Podcast', he said: “I have had some alternative therapy treatments over the years. I do not take traditional MS medication currently.”

Jack, who was diagnosed in 2012, continued: “I've always leaned towards alternative therapies.

“I had this procedure called disc seal."

The son of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, 75, and music manager and television personality Sharon Osbourne, 71, added: “I like the notion of alternative. But I do believe that there are amazing results from pharmaceuticals. I think there's nothing wrong with it."

The father-of-four hasn't ruled out using traditional methods if necessary.

His mother asked if alternative and traditional medication and therapies work well together, to which Jack replied: “Both together when needed is a great option.

“I just choose to not go down the route of pharmaceuticals for my MS right now.

“I'm absolutely open to it if needed.”

Jack recommends bio cellular therapy has it treats the root of the problem not just the symptoms.

He explained: “And it's the amazing thing about it is that most people feel like you have to go to a foreign country, but, if anyone listening, if they're struggling with any kind of health condition and they wanna look at bio cellular therapy, it's a really, interesting landscape right now.

“They wanna treat the cause of the problem, not the symptom of the problem. So American healthcare is all about, oh, you have symptoms, let's treat them.

“Take MS, for instance. You'll rarely come across an MS doctor… that treats the source of the problem. You go to a neurologist because your nerves are damaged by the MS.”