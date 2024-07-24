Brittany Mahomes is experiencing her “hardest pregnancy" yet.

The 28-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner is expecting her third child with NFL player husband Patrick Mahomes, also 28, and she has been struggling with "sickness, exhaustion and now skin".

Sharing a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Good morning just me and my skin that's losing its mind...

"This pregnancy has been the hardest on me... sickness, exhaustion and now skin!"

She added: "Got an amazing facial this morning in hope to help."

The retired soccer player also recently detailed her battle with postpartum hair loss

She wrote on her Story: “With every kid the hair gets shorter. Oops.”

When she isn't pregnant, she takes Nutrafol Postpartum Hair Growth supplements.

Brittany said: "I'm not taking anything right now because I am pregnant.

“I do plan to go back to the postpartum [supplements] once I give birth.”

The couple - who are already parents to Sterling Skye, three, and Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, 19 months - announced their pregnancy news on July 19.

In a sweet reveal, their little girl played Tic-Tac-Toe.

The giant game board read: "Little Sis or Little Bro Flip To Know."

And Sterling revealed three pink Xs in a row, before the youngster waved a "big sister" flag and Patrick Jr. had his own blue version.

The couple decked out their poolside with decorations, including a balloon arch.

Huge pink confetti exploded over the family.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is Patrick's teammate in the Kansas City Chiefs, both reacted to the couple's baby news by hitting the like button.