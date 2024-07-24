Jennie Garth felt "very fearful" after the death of her 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-stars Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry.

Perry died aged 52 in 2019 after suffering a stroke and Shannen, 53, passed away earlier this month after a long battle with cancer - and Jennie, 52, admits losing two of her castmates has filled her with worry about the future.

During an appearance on her '90210MG' podcast with Tori Spelling, Jennie explained: "It made me feel very fearful, especially just with Luke dying and now Shannen. I just feel like, I don’t know, it could be any of us [that] could go at any moment. That kind of feeling … yeah, that’s scary."

Jennie went on to admit she still felt totally "shocked" by Shannen's death even though she had spent many years fighting cancer.

She added: "It’s crazy that we could be shocked knowing that she was sick and knowing how hard she was fighting, but it still felt shocking ... [I] never thought [she] would succumb to cancer ...

"It was just shocking and makes you p*****, mad, sad, all the feelings because and then [you're] like, 'What the f***?' Because she's the one person that you didn't see this happening to".

Her co-star and podcast co-host Tori, 51, admitted she felt different after Shannen died - insisting she wasn't fearful but just felt incredibly sad for her friend, who had been going through a divorce at the time of her death.

She added: "I didn’t feel fear at all when she passed. I just felt sad. I felt sad for the second chapter she had, and I was so excited for that chapter for her and wanted her so badly to have that."

Shannen's divorce from Kurt Iswarienko was finalised two days after her death. She passed away on July 13 - a day after reaching a settlement with her estranged husband - and the case was signed off by a judge two days after she died to grant her a rare posthumous divorce on 15 July.