Kieran Hayler feels as if he has been "bullied" by Matt Smith.

The 37-year-old dancer - who is best known for his former marriage to ex-glamour model Katie Price - signed up to an extras agency earlier this year and had to film a brief scene in 'The Death Of Bunny Munro' with Matt, 41, but 'The Crown' star is said to have demanded that his shots be edited out of the final cut after feeling "embarrassed" to be on screen with him.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’m not embarrassed, I’m more hurt somebody like that would say something when they don’t even know me.

“For him to say what he has apparently said . . . It doesn’t give much hope to young actors “I’m probably in 0.5 seconds of a scene with him.

“For me, it’s like, f****** hell!

“It’s like bullying. It’s mean."

In the drama, Matt's character also has suffers from sex addiction, which is when someone has extremely intense and frequent sexual urges or sexual activities.

The OnlyFans star - who has Jett, 10, and nine-year-old Bunny with his ex-wife - just thinks "everyone should support each other" within the industry.

He previously claimed he suffered from sex addiction, saying in 2018: "Sex addiction is very complicated to deal with. It could strike at any time.

"It's when I'm feeling low or if Kate does something I'm not happy about, it's a way of making myself feel better."

Katie previously accused Kieran of having an affair, and later said in 2015 he was in therapy for sex addiction.

Speaking at the time, she said: "He is in therapy... it is ongoing for him.

"When someone is a drug addict or they are an alcoholic addict... no one ever things someone could have a sex addiction.

"I didn't think there was but with him it is more about the adrenaline and the thrill. I just thought he was a young guy but I'm pleased he did it with two of my friends as it is just sex... not a relationship."