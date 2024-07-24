Chet Hanks' life has become "extremely easy" since he achieved sobriety.

The 33-year-old actor - who is the son of Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - has previously been through rehab for addiction and as he prepares to show the world that he is "just a regular guy" on the new reality show 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets', he admitted that he only found life "difficult" before he made the decision to live alcohol-free almost three years ago.

He told People: "I'm ready for people to see that I'm just a regular guy. That’s why I signed up for 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets'. It was honestly one of the best experiences of my life, and I'm not just saying that. I had a blast, and I would do it again in a heartbeat.

"There was a little drama, but not much!

"One hundred percent. None of this would be possible without sobriety. It's not difficult at all. What's difficult is when you're trying to manage your life and you're not sober, that's what's difficult. When you just commit and decide and you stick to it, it's not even something that you negotiate with. It's just a non-negotiable. And life becomes extremely easy."

The former 'Empire' star is looking forward to making a return to acting as he gears up to star opposite Kate Hudson in the Netflix drama 'Running Point' and also releasing some new music in the near future.

He said: "I have a new big role on a Netflix show with Kate Hudson, that will be out around January.

"I have a great character in it, a great role. It's a comedy, so it's funny and I get to be comedic. I also signed a record deal, and I'm getting ready to put out some new music, and it's different than anything that I've ever released."