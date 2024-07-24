Elon Musk has moved the unveiling of Tesla's Robotaxi back to October 10.

The tech billionaire has reveled the delay means they can "improve the Robotaxi, as well as add in a couple other things for the product unveil."

It was originally set to be showcased on August 8.

It was previously reported that drivers who own one of the auto company's cars will be a able to add their motor to an app similar to Uberm, which will enable them to send out cars to pick people up, with Tesla making 25 to 30 per cent from the revenue generated.

Musk said that drivers could earn up to $30,000 a year from the rides.

He stated that they "won't have regulatory approval everywhere," but said he's "confident we will have at least regulatory approval somewhere."

He didn't provide any further details on where the robotaxis will be made available.

But Musk did admit to not always meeting his deadlines.

He said: "Sometimes I am not on time. But I get it done and the Tesla team gets it done."