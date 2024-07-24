‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) might leave some fans disappointed, according to former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij.

As fans continue to scrounge for information about the highly-anticipated action-adventure title, Vermeij - who was with Rockstar from 1995 to 2009 and had worked on previous instalments in the franchise, like ‘GTA San Andreas’ - has admitted the new game might not live up to the sky-high fan expectations because of its similarities to its 2013 predecessor.

During an interview with YouTuber SanInPlay, the former technical director said: “I don’t think it’s going to be wildly different from ‘GTA V’, I think maybe people might be a little disappointed on the first day.”

Even so, Vermeij emphasised ‘GTA VI’ would still be “the best game out there”, despite claiming to have "no inside information".

While the former developer is confident the title will be considered a masterpiece once it’s released in Fall 2025, publisher Take-Two Interactive vowed Rockstar will create “an experience that no one has seen before” through the upcoming project.

During an appearance on CNBC where Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed whether the amount of bugs in a game is a good indicator for a title’s progress, he said: “In the case of an extraordinary title, for which there are extraordinary expectations, it's not really about bugs.

“It's about creating an experience that no one has seen before, and Rockstar Games seeks perfection. Perfection is indeed hard to measure.”