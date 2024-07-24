CrowdStrike says a test software bug that did not properly validate a content update caused last week's global IT outage.

The cybersecurity firm's faulty update caused Microsoft Windows computers to crash around the world on July 19.

In a post incident review (PIR), the company revealed its Falcon Sensor that protects systems from malicious software and hackers, caused the "Blue Screen of Death".

A statement read: "Due to a bug in the Content Validator, one of the two Template Instances passed validation despite containing problematic content data."

As a result, CrowdStrike is implementing a "new check" to help prevent future bugs.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known.

However, at the weekend it was revealed that 8.5 million Windows devices had gone down.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz has been asked to testify.

In an apology, they said in a social media post: "We understand the profound impact this has had on everyone. We know our customers, partners and their IT teams are working tirelessly and we’re profoundly gratefu.

"We apologise for the disruption this has created."

Among the worst hit were banks, hospitals, airlines and other businesses.

Chair of the US Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, noted: "All too often these days, a single glitch results in a system-wide outage, affecting industries from healthcare and airlines to banks and auto dealer.

"These incidents reveal how concentration can create fragile systems."

CrowdStrike is believed to have 29,000 customers around the world, though it is not largely used in China.

The country is also not as reliant on Microsoft as most other countries.