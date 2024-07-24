Humble Games has announced it is planning to “restructure [its] operations” after employees claimed the company was axing all of its staff.

The studio - which has published titles like ‘Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus’ and ‘Stray Gods’ - came under fire yesterday (23.07.24) once some of their developers claimed they were “being let go and that the company [was] shutting down”.

Now, a spokesperson for the business has confirmed Humble will be undergoing some “restructuring” due to the “challenging economic” climate the industry faces.

In a statement, they said: “In these challenging economic times for indie game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations. This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability and support of our developers and ongoing projects.”

The statement continued: “We are acutely aware of the profound impact this decision has on our team members at Humble Games and deeply empathize with everyone affected.

“Our team’s contributions have been world-class and invaluable, supporting the launch of our games since we started publishing in 2017. We are committed to navigating this transition with as much empathy and understanding as possible.”

While the spokesperson emphasised the changes would have “no impact” on the company’s digital storefront Humble Bundle, they added the business “cannot currently comment on staffing numbers at this time”.

After the announcement was made, ex-Humble Bundle creative lead Chris Radley took to LinkedIn to claim all of Humble’s team had been let go.

He penned: “I want it to be made abundantly clear, this is NOT a restructuring of operations. This is a total shutdown of Humble Games. Operations have been handed off to a third party consultancy. NO staff are left.”