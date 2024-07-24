New Kids on the Block "appreciate" fame more now than in their heyday.

The boyband - which currently consists of brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight as well as Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood - sold more than 80 million records during their 1980s heyday with hits like 'Step by Step' but Jordan, 54, admitted that it is only since they reunited for the 'NKOTB Magic Summer 2024 Tour' that they are able to "soak in" their success.

He told Fox News Digital: "I think now we really appreciate what we have more, and we're just better at putting a show together as well. We're more appreciative, and we soak in the audience more. I think we put more thought into creating the show and making sure there are great moments. We're not afraid to edit things that aren't working and add things that do work and stuff like that. So, I think we're more surgical almost about putting a show together."

The 'I'll Be Loving You (Forever)' hitmakers split in 1994 amid tensions in the group and have come back at various points over the years and Jordan admitted that acrimonious parting actually helled them get to where they are now.

He said: "Disbanding helped us. We disbanded in '94 and didn't come back together until late 2007, when we started making new music. So I think that time off really helped us to stay together in our chronically just p***** off at each other, rage and like a lingering irritation with each other

"I think taking that time off, discovering who we were, going down different avenues and then kind of realizing, like, ‘wow, we had something really special."