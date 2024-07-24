Jack Osbourne plans to vote for Donald Trump after being impressed by his response to an assassination attempt.

The 38-year-old star previously declared the former president needed to be "slapped", but he's now made a U-turn and confirmed he will be backing the Republican to return to the White House later this year after his "strong" and defiant stance in the wake of a gunman opening fire at a campaign rally earlier this month.

He admitted on 'The Osbournes' podcast: "But I got to say it's probably not going to be a popular statement amongst mainstream, but, like, I'm voting for him after that."

Jack made his comments as he, sister Kelly and their parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne discussed the actions of gunman Thomas Crooks, who struck Trump in the ear, killed firefighter Corey Comperatore and left two others injured before being taken out by Secret Service agents.

'Paranoid' rocker Ozzy admitted he had been stunned by the news.

He said: "When I first heard about it, I thought, ‘It’s not real. It’s not for real.’ And thank God the guy was a bad shot.

"But he killed a man."

Sharon added:"Heartbreaking."

Kelly agreed: "Horrible, the innocent people that got hurt and killed."

The family expressed their shock at security gaps that led to the incident, and Ozzy also noted guns: "are so easy to come by in America."

In the wake of being shot, Trump stood up and waved his fist in the air, telling his supporters to "Fight, fight, fight" as his security team led him off stage.

Impressed Sharon said: "He’s as strong as an ox."

Jack agreed: "Yes. But I look at it like this, a president should be a leader, a president should be strong, a president should be able to kind of walk through anything. He gets shot in the ear, stands up, raises his fist while they're trying to drag him off the stage. He doesn’t want to leave the stage.

"I'm like, OK, like he might not be totally full of s*** because someone who's full of s*** if they get shot, the f****** facade fades real quick, and you start seeing someone's true colours."

Back in 2015, Jack hit out at the former 'Apprentice' star.

He told radio host Meghan McCain: "I was like, 'OK, dude, you need to get slapped."