Christina Hall has accused Josh Hall of transferring $35,000 of her own money into his personal bank account.

The former couple split earlier this month after three years of marriage and the divorce has already turned contentious, with the 'Flip or Flop' star filing court documents calling for the return of her money from her estranged spouse.

In documents filed in Orange County Superior Court in California and obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', Christina wrote: "Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,

"I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."

The 41-year-old star explained she owns rental homes in both Franklin and Nashville in Tennessee and claimed Josh contacted her property manager via text on 8 July, a day after they filed for divorce.

She accompanied her filing with a screenshot of the purported messages, which read: "Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you."

Christina - who stated she learned about the messages on 21 July - claimed the phrasing "Can we please" was inaccurate because she "had no personal contact with Josh on July 8, 2024".

She added: "I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced."

She claimed the property manager compiled with the request as they thought she had "authorised the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account."

Christina - who has three children from previous relationships - has requested a judge order Josh to return the money, and also asked for exclusive use of their Newport Beach residence.

She acknowledged the California house is jointly titled in both their names but argued the funds used to purchase the property came from the sale of another house in Dana Point,, which she claimed she owned.

Christina also revealed she plans to have a "full forensic accounting" carried out to examine finances "for the entire term" of her marriage to Josh.

She wrote: "I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney's fees to his counsel.

"However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal.

"Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me.

"He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs.

"Quite frankly I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day.

"[This makes me wonder] what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation and that is why I am having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage."