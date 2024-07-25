John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino have got married.

The 'Dukes of Hazard' actor found love with the television personality following the deaths of their respective spouses, Alicia Allain Schneider and Paul Sorvino, and tied the knot in Las Vegas on Tuesday (23.07.24), they announced in a press release.

In addition to their recent nuptials, the couple are planning to enjoy an official wedding celebration at The Hollywood Museum - where they first met - on 1 August.

John announced earlier this year that he had embarked on a relationship with Dee Dee and hailed their romance "a miracle".

Speaking on 'Grace Begins, The Podcast', the 64-year-old star said: "God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything.

"Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy dame over there."

Alicia died of breast cancer in February 2023 and John, 63, previously admitted he would always "carry" his grief with him.

He told Fox News Digital: "It's going to be rough. Grief is a funny thing. Grief will sneak up on you and smack you in the back of the head. Truly, when you least expect it. But usually right as you're having a great time. It's almost like grief says, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You're not going to smile today, you're not going to laugh today' But, you know, the notion that grief will ever go away is silly.

"Grief will never go away. It's just something we learn to carry. And I'm learning. Not a lesson I ever wanted. Not a skill I ever wanted to acquire. But, you know, here it is. So I'm making the best of it.

Meanwhile, Dee Dee was left heartbroken when her spouse Paul passed away in July 2022, with the 'Goodfellas' star's death attributed to natural causes, having "dealt with health issues" in recent years.

She said in a statement at the time: "Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."