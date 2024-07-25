Rita Ora doesn't think she'll "ever get used" to being married to Taika Waititi.

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker married the 48-year-old director in August 2022 and she's very excited about her future plans with the 'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker, both personally and professionally.

Speaking on Apple Music 1's 'The Rebecca Judd Show', she said: "She put a ring on it. He put a ring on it. Well, I mean, I forced him to put a ring on it.

"I don't think I'll ever get used to it. It's good though, because that's my guy. We create together, we inspire each other, we have a lot of plans to do so many projects together, which I think people are going to be genuinely surprised about."

The 33-year-old actress is working on new music and hopes it makes people feel "uncomfortable".

She said: "This is actually sonically the only kind of more Rita-like sound you'll hear with this upcoming project.

"I'm actually working with some really interesting people. I don't want to say it yet because I feel like I want it to be a surprise that is way more different than I think people would expect from me.

"My whole vision is to kind of make people feel a little bit uncomfortable. That's my vibe."

And after her recent role as the Queen of Hearts in 'Descendants: The Rise Of Red', Rita is excited for a "really different" part she has in the pipeline.

She said: "This movie that I'm about to shoot, it's pretty great. I can't really explain it. It hasn't actually been announced yet, but it's a great role.

"It feels really different for me. I'm into this whole action, Liam Neeson, female vibes. But I love just doing things that are going to surprise people again."