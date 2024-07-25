Kendall Jenner "would love" to be a mother.

The 28-year-old model - who shot to fame when she and her family started appearing on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2007 - while she is the only member of her immediate family to have not had a baby yet, she is hopeful that will come about in the next decade but still wants to be in the public eye.

She told Vogue France: "I dream, above all, of longevity. Even when I’m older, I hope people will still think of me. I’d like to stay in the limelight as the years go by. I would love to have a family, become a mother and have children.”

Kendall - who is currently dating rapper Bad Bunny - recently admitted that she has always admired supermodel Christy Turlington and her approach to her career and hopes to follow in her footsteps by making sure her personal life stays a priority.

She said: "I spent a lot of time looking at her face as a kid. She seemed so calm and collected. I really appreciated her energy through it all. And it feels like life outside modelling and family were really important to her.

"Relationships mean so much to me, and I can’t wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family. Christy just gives good vibes. Maybe she cared a little bit less! I think that’s really cool.”

Kendall has also claimed that she is "excited" to one day be a mother but doesn't feel as if now is exactly the right time for that.

She told WSJ: "I'm excited for that time in my life. I just know it's not right now."