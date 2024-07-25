Kim Kardashian believes she could rule a country.

The 43-year-old reality superstar - who has been carving out a second career as an actress in recent times - had been watching 'The Crown' on Netflix and after completing the historical drama that charts the record-breaking reign of Queen Elizabeth, jokingly decreed that she could do the same.

Speaking on Thursday's (25.07.24) episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "This year has been so good. I'm entering my actress era. I had no clue this was going to happen. I've taken some time off just to really focus on being the best mom I could be.

"I'm not gonna lie: I just watched the whole season of The Crown. I could fully f****** rul ae a country.

"I learned so much!"

THe SKIMS founder joined the cast of 'American Horror Story' earlier this year after showrunner Ryan Murphy got in touch with her, and now she is working with the 'Glee' creator once again where she will take on the role of a high-poweredI’m really excited about it attorney.

She said: "I’m really excited about it. And, again, that confidence that he believes in me to take this project on means so much to me. And it feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV."

Despite taking inspiration from her sister Kourtney, 45,for her role on 'American Horror Story', bosses of the show believed that she had actually conveyed her mother and "momager" Kris Jenner on screen.

She said: "I was really channeling my sister Kourtney [Kardashian Barker] and someone that I work with. And everyone, when it came out, they were like, 'That is Kris Jenner all the way.' And I was like, 'I guess I had that preparation already, but it’s not what I was thinking.' But I so see it now,"