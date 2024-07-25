Paul Feig will direct 'Worst Roommate Ever' for Blumhouse.

The 'Bridesmaids' director is joining forces with Jason Blum's production company to work on the new Netflix movie, which tells the story of a newly single woman who unknowingly sublets a room in her dream home to a serial squatter.

Paul said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "Jason and I have been trying to find the perfect project to collaborate on for years and this story is tailor-made to deliver the scares, thrills, emotion and comedy of dread that both he and I like to entertain audiences with. In other words, I couldn’t be happier to have Jason as the best roommate ever for this film.”

Jason said: "Paul is the perfect director for this because his work always manages to strike a balance between the dark and the light, and I’m very excited to see everything he will bring to this story."

Blumhouse Television has already created two seasons of the Netflix unscripted TV series 'Worst Roommate Ever', based on a 2018 New York Magazine article by William Brennan.

The film will be based on the same article, making this the first time Blumhouse has produced a movie and TV show based on the same piece of intellectual property.

The 'Worst Roommate Ever' movie will be produced by Laura Fischer, Blum, Chris Morgan and Vox Media’s Scoop Wasserstein.

Chris Morgan Productions’ Ainsley Morgan, William Brennan and Blumhouse’s Bea Sequeira will executive produce.