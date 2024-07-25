Abigail Anderson Berard is pregnant.

The 34-year-old Tennessee native is best known for being the best friend of pop megastar Taylor Swift, also 34, when they were in high school together and took to social media late on Wednesday (24.07.24) evening to reveal that she is now expecting a baby with her husband Charles.

Alongside a snap of herself displaying her pregnant belly whilst snacking on Cheez-It crackers, Abigail quoted the lyrics from Taylor's track 'But Daddy I Love Him' as she wrote on Instagram: "I’m having his babyyyy…"

Abigail - who works as a chief of staff for corporate development at a payment tech company - tagged her husband in the post and he admitted he was thrilled at the news.

He wrote: "Never been happier to be tagged in a post."

Taylor is yet to react to the news publicly, but the 'Anti-Hero' songstress has been seen with her childhood bestie a number of times over the years.

In 2017, Taylor was a bridesmaid at Abigail's wedding to her first husband Matt Lucier, and two years prior to that, she arrived at her friend's birthday party to give a surprise performance.

Abigail - who is the subject of Taylor's track 'Fifteen' from her second studio album 'Fearless' - previously revealed that they had bonded over a William Shakespeare play during their teenage years in class at Hendersonville High School and were "inseparable" from that moment.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "We were the ones in the back of the class saying negative things about 'Romeo and Juliet' because we were so bitter toward that emotion at the time. We just really connected…and ever since then we have been inseparable."