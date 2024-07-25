Wayne Brady secretly became a dad again.

The 52-year-old star - who already has daughter Maile, 21, with his ex-wife Mandi Taketa - had a brief relationship with a woman named Tina during the COVID-19 pandemic and was "shocked" to realise he had fathered a son with her, but has not revealed the news until now.

He told People: "I was shocked. I asked the silly question that I think many men since the beginning of time have asked. 'How?’ You know how! So get past it."

The 'Family Remix' star received the news that his former flame was expecting just after he had retuned from his grandmother Valerie's funeral and the pair decided to name the little one after him.

But Wayne - who is now in a relationship with Jason Fordham - insisted he wants to be able to make sure his new son feels as loved as his daughter did growing up and does not want to bring any "shame" onto him at any point.

He said: "I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, ‘Oh, my dad didn't want me,’ or he was ashamed of me. Because I want him, in his own way, to know that I love him as much as I love Maile, who is of me and that I had a part in creating. So I had to do that work.

Maile also explained that she sees the new addition to the family as an "opportunity" to grow as a unite and explore how the "dynamics" will impact them as individuals.

She said: "I learned this phrase: ‘Not my circus, not my monkeys,’ and I was like, ‘All right, cool. Have fun with that. I am 21 now. It's not my baby. This is kind of an opportunity for all of us to grow up and see how that dynamic works as individuals.."