Drake is "past" his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The two rappers have been locked in a war of words via a series of diss tracks in recent months but the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's friend and collaborator Gordo has insisted his pal isn't interested in drawing out the back-and-forth and is content to be just "chilling" at home.

Gordo told People magazine: "He's been past it.

"The thing is that he was just on the longest tour ever ['It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?']. He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he's just chilling."

And the producer dismissed fan speculation that his 37-year-old pal has been feeling "sad" due to the public feud.

He said: "Ever since all this has happened... I've seen him happier.

"It's really weird. He's pretty jolly... The internet makes it seem like, 'Oh, that photo, he's all sad and s***.' That's just a bad photo from a bad camera.

"But because it's him, it's put under a magnifying glass like, 'Oh, look at his eyes. He's looking a little droopy. He hasn't slept.'

"But the guy's been happy as s***, to be honest. He's chilling."

Meanwhile, Sheryl Crow recently slammed Drake for the "hateful" act of using AI to resurrect Tupac Shakur's voice on 'Taylor Made Freestyle', one of his Kendrick diss tracks.

She told the BBC: "You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe they would stand for that.

"I'm sure Drake thought, 'Yeah, I shouldn't do it, but I'll say sorry later.' But it's already done, and people will find even if he takes it down.

"It's hateful. It is antiethical to the life force that exists in all of us."

The tune was subsequently removed after Tupac's estate threatened legal action.