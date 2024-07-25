Hailey Bieber wanted her Rhode range to be "chic" and "cool" as well as "efficient" to stand out in the "oversaturated" market of celebrity beauty brands.

The 27-year-old model launched her skin and make-up company in 2022 and it's become a huge success with sell-out products such as her Peptide Glazing Fluid and her Pocket Blush, and Hailey has now admitted she was wary about following in the footsteps of other stars by launching her own line and wanted to make sure it was very different.

She told W magazine: "I knew that I wasn’t going to stay in the modelling world forever, and I always wanted to parlay that into something else. For a while, I wasn’t sure what that was, until I started Rhode, and then I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I’m meant to be doing. This is where I feel confident and authentic' ...

"I knew it was a really oversaturated space and everyone was tired of celebrity brands. So I wanted to come in with a different point of view.

"The most important thing is the efficacy of the product, what’s inside the bottle. But not only that, I wanted it to feel chic. I wanted it to feel cool."

Hailey also insisted on making sure the range remained affordable with all her early-launch products coming in under the $30 price point.

The social media star has previously revealed her personal make-up goal is to always appear "effortless".

She told Glamour magazine: "For me it's a less is more vibe. Effortless energy is something that I always want to stick to and that's what I just gravitate towards. A lot of the time it is really just because I'm being lazy but I think it's really about comfort at the end of the day and what makes me feel good. And I don't feel super comfortable with a lot of make-up on."

One of Hailey's most famous make-up trends was her "freshly glazed" doughnut look and she previously revealed the secret behind her signature style is good skincare.

Appearing on Dear Media's 'Breaking Beauty' podcast, she said: "For me, I just want to look like a freshly glazed, crispy cream donut."

She added of changing her approach to skincare: "I remember being a teenager and [having] too many actives on the skin, thinking that is going to be the solution...

"The way it's changed for me is my approach. I've found more of a balance in how I treat my skin for the various phases and stages it's going through."

Now, she goes with a relatively simple skincare routine, noting she doesn't necessarily cleanse at the start of each day. She never goes out without wearing an SPF and also does a double cleanse with an oil-based cleanser at night.