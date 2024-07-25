Jennie Garth wants to "empower women" with her new fashion line.

The 50-year-old actress has launched the Me by Jennie Garth collection with QVC that focuses on "easy and refined styles" and explained that it all came from a desire to "help" others with their fashion choices.

She told People: "It's all about trying to help people.

"And when I say that regarding the fashion line, [I] just really want to create looks for women who may need a little help with their outfit choices and maybe they want to reinvent themselves. Maybe they want to feel a little bit more empowered in their clothes, whether they're just hanging out at home or going to work, or going to pick up the kids. If you put yourself together just a little bit, it makes you feel more confident.

"I struggled a lot with imposter syndrome and doubting myself and wondering, 'What are you doing?' But then I started to counteract those messages and say, 'Why not you? You should try it. Just giving myself the encouragement. That was the most helpful thing I could have done for myself."

The actress - who made her name starring as Kelly Taylor throughout the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' franchise and later starred opposite Amanda Bynes in the WB sitcom 'What I Like About You' - noted that it was her recent milestone birthday in April that gave her the motivation to start up the new venture.

She said: "When I turned 50, I really was trying to figure out my next move. I wasn't sure what I was doing for a living anymore, and I decided that I would like to focus on trying to help people or spread some positivity. And that's the message behind the brand, Me by Jennie Garth."