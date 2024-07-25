Respawn Entertainment has gone back on its plans for 'Apex Legends' next Battle Pass.

Earlier this month, the developer announced both its normal Battle Pass and the newly-released Premium+ track would only be purchasable through real money for Season 22, and had removed the option to buy the additional content through the in-game currency Apex Coins.

Now, Respawn has reversed their Battle Pass plans, and have said they will continue to allow players to access the Battle Passes through Apex Coins.

In a post on X, the official 'Apex Legends' account wrote: "You’ve spoken, and we’ve listened. With the release of Season 22 we will restore the ability to get the Premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins. We recognize that we could have handled the Battle Pass changes better-that’s on us.”

"You’ll be able to earn enough Apex Coins via the Battle Pass to get future passes."

The studio – who also caused a stir amongst the community after announcing there would be two half-season Battle Passes, essentially charging fans double what they had previously paid for additional content – emphasised it would be more "timely, transparent and consistent" in the future, and added it would address some of the main concerns that players have had about the shooter.

The statement continued: "Your priorities are our priorities: cheaters, game stability, and quality of life updates are top of mind. We need to get better and it’s why we’re acknowledging them here.

"Thank you again for all of your passion and time in 'Apex Legends' because we couldn't do this without you."