Anya Taylor-Joy is the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science.

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress' facial features were measured and came out 94.66% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures physical perfection, narrowly ahead of Zendays, who came in second with 94.37% and Bella Hadid, whose 94.35% accuracy secured her third place.

Computerised facial mapping techniques used for the measurements were developed by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, and he found Anya, 28, to be the "clear winner".

Dr De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London, explained: “Anya Taylor-Joy was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

“She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her eyes, with a score of 98.9%, which is only 1.1% away from being the perfect shape.

“Anya also had the highest score for her eyebrows and was close to the top in almost every category apart from her lips.

“Zendaya was a close second and achieved the second highest score for her lips with a mark of 99.5%.

“Bella Hadid was third, achieving the top score for her chin and high scores across most facial features apart from her brow area.

“Margot Robbie was fourth, scoring highly in all categories except the brow area.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.”

Although she only placed sixth on the list of most beautiful women, Beyonce was found to have a near-perfect face shape, scoring 99.6%.

The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty and was famously used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his work 'The Virtruvian Man'.

Find out more details of the top ten and Dr Julian De Silva’s Golden Ratio analysis on his Instagram @drjuliandesilva

The 10 most beautiful women in the world according to their Golden Ratio scores:

1. Anya Taylor-Joy - 94.66%

2. Zendaya - 94.37%

3. Bella Hadid - 94.35%

4. Margot Robbie - 93.43%

5. Song Hye-kyo - 92.67%

6. Beyoncé - 92.4%

7. Taylor Swift - 91.64%

8. Zhang Ziyi - 91.51%

9. Alia Bhatt - 91.14%

10. Nazanin Boniadi - 90.89%