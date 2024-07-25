'Phantom Blade Zero' will have a non-linear map "just like Souls games before 'Elden Ring'."

Although developer S-Game previously insisted the upcoming role-playing-game (RPG) won't be too similar to the 'Dark Souls' franchise, the game's director Soulframe has now revealed the title will offer a "seamless map" that interconnects every region akin to those seen before FromSoftware's series.

During an interview with GamesRadar, they said: "It's just like the old Souls games.

"You move around and explore in a seamless map, it's just not a huge open-world map. But every region is connected together seamlessly.

"There are certain gates requiring keys, and the keys are obtained from some missions. There's still some process you go through, but it's non-linear. There are always multiple paths you can go through. It's just like the Souls games before 'Elden Ring'."

While Soulsframe is happy to compare their RPG to older Soulslike games, the developer emphasised the title would form a unique identity for itself away from FromSoftware's beloved action franchise.

In a Q and A session after the Summer Games Fest, they said: "It's worth stressing again that 'making another Souslike' was never part of the plan.

"We did take inspiration from Soulslike games, such as multi-layered maps, multiple approach paths, and hidden nooks and crevices, but the similarities stop there. There will be difficulty options, and you won't have to face respawned mobs after you die or interact with checkpoints."