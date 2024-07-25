Alicia Vikander gave birth to her second child earlier this year.

The 35-year-old actress has revealed during a joint interview with her 'Hope' co-star Taylor Russell that she and her actor husband Michael Fassbender quietly welcomed their second baby earlier in 2024.

Speaking about her return to work, Alicia - who gave birth to a baby boy in 2021 - told ELLE: "All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me. But I think training made it easier.

"Going through those nine months is like a marathon, so it does help if you’re strong going into it. It’s so physically demanding, and I have so much admiration for any woman who has done it.

"I gave birth four times on screen before I did it myself. Your job is to pretend as an actor, but every time I had to give birth, I said to every woman on set, ‘I’m sorry.’ I felt like such an imposter."

Alicia and Michael have made a concerted effort to keep their love life out of the spotlight.

But the actress previously revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before she gave birth to her baby boy.

Alicia told The Sunday Times newspaper in 2022: "We have a child now, but it took us time."

The movie star also admitted that she struggled to cope with her heartbreak.

She shared: "Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can't understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards.

"To be met by people asking, 'How are you doing?' Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house."