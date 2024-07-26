Ice Spice feels "grateful" towards her haters.

The 24-year-old rap star has learned to embrace her critics and she's suggested that they've actually helped her to "win at life".

Ice - whose real name is Isis Gaston - told Rolling Stone magazine: "When people ask me, 'Oh, how do you deal with the hate?' I don't give a s*** because I won, bro. I win at life.

"I can only just be grateful for people talking s***, for people supporting me. Everything that comes with the territory, I can only be grateful for."

Despite this, Ice confessed to feeling particularly frustrated by her relationship with fellow rap star Latto.

Speaking about her rap rival, she said: "I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like at this point it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny."

However, Ice has insisted that there's no real "issue" between them.

The 'Bikini Bottom' hitmaker explained: "I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her, ‘What’s the issue?’ It’d be like a blank stare. It’d really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me."

On the other hand, Ice admitted to being a fan of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's high-profile feud.

The two rap stars exchanged diss records earlier this year, and Ice appreciated the fierce competition at the time.

Reflecting on their feud, she said: "I’m a music lover. So, I appreciate the sport of it - I think it’s really cool."

Ice is actually friends with Drake - but she acknowledged that they're not "besties".

The chart-topping star explained: "We talk, but we never really was on some bestie s***."