Kristin Cavallari wants to work for "two or three more years".

The 37-year-old reality star has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The Hills' and 'Very Cavallari' - but Kristin would actually love to move away from the showbiz industry in the coming years.

The blonde beauty told Bustle: "My celebrity could go away tomorrow and I would be really happy.

"I want to work for two or three more years and literally be done and then open up a coffee shop in a little beach town just for fun."

Kristin intends to quit show-business once her kids graduate from high school.

The TV star - who has Camden, 11, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - shared: "I’m not going to be in Hollywood. I’ll be done.

"I have a set amount of money in my mind, and then I’m done working."

Despite her fame and success, Kristin always makes her kids her number one priority.

She explained: "My life is centred around my kids.

"I don’t have any help with my kids. I don’t even have an assistant right now, and so I just don’t have time for anything else."

Kristin is currently dating Montana Boyz member Mark Estes, and the TV star previously rubbished criticism of their 13-year age gap.

Speaking on her 'Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari' podcast, she said: "I want you guys to know that me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was, like, searching out.

"If you guys listen to the podcast, you know, I thought 30-year-olds were too young for me. I understand what it looks like to the outside world, I really do. I get that."

Despite this, Kristin insisted that Mark isn't a "typical 24-year-old" man.

She added: "When I met him, I was like, obviously I thought he was the hottest guy I've ever seen. There was ... that attraction was always there.

"But when I met him I was like, he's actually a really nice, good guy. He's very sweet - from the jump, he was so sweet to me."