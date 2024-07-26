Kristin Cavallari plans to work for 'two or three more years'

Published
2024/07/26 02:00 (BST)

Kristin Cavallari wants to work for "two or three more years".

The 37-year-old reality star has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The Hills' and 'Very Cavallari' - but Kristin would actually love to move away from the showbiz industry in the coming years.

The blonde beauty told Bustle: "My celebrity could go away tomorrow and I would be really happy.

"I want to work for two or three more years and literally be done and then open up a coffee shop in a little beach town just for fun."

Kristin intends to quit show-business once her kids graduate from high school.

The TV star - who has Camden, 11, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - shared: "I’m not going to be in Hollywood. I’ll be done.

"I have a set amount of money in my mind, and then I’m done working."

Despite her fame and success, Kristin always makes her kids her number one priority.

She explained: "My life is centred around my kids.

"I don’t have any help with my kids. I don’t even have an assistant right now, and so I just don’t have time for anything else."

Kristin is currently dating Montana Boyz member Mark Estes, and the TV star previously rubbished criticism of their 13-year age gap.

Speaking on her 'Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari' podcast, she said: "I want you guys to know that me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was, like, searching out.

"If you guys listen to the podcast, you know, I thought 30-year-olds were too young for me. I understand what it looks like to the outside world, I really do. I get that."

Despite this, Kristin insisted that Mark isn't a "typical 24-year-old" man.

She added: "When I met him, I was like, obviously I thought he was the hottest guy I've ever seen. There was ... that attraction was always there.

"But when I met him I was like, he's actually a really nice, good guy. He's very sweet - from the jump, he was so sweet to me."

© BANG Media International

kristincavallari markestes montanaboyz

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended