Macy Gray likes to chill out with "cocaine and a couple of shots".

The 56-year-old singer was left unimpressed when told she and her 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' castmates would be off to the mountains for a breathwork class, which involved "consciously over-breathing" and she declared she wasn't a fan of "hippy s***" when it came to "healing" herself.

She said in a confessional on the show: "Oh God! I just don't do the hippy s***.

"I live in LA, that's hippy kingdom, but for healing that's not how I do it."

She was then asked by a producer how she would do it and replied: "Like cocaine and a couple of shots.

"Get those edibles down my throat and I'm good, girl! You order me a pizza and I'm straight. I don't need all that s***, I'm good."

Ahead of the show premiering on MTV this week, the 'I Try' hitmaker admitted she clashed with housemate Tyler Posey a number of times because she wasn't as keen to open up about her thoughts and feelings in the way producers wanted her to.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “I wasn’t really expecting a lot of emoting and talking about our feelings.

"I just wasn’t really in that headspace when everybody else was I guess.

"A lot of times, they would set us up to get all emotional and maybe disagree a little bit. Me and Tyler went at it a couple of times actually.

“I just remember wanting to have fun and just bulls*** around and then everybody got heavy.

“Tyler is very open so he’s always ready to get deep and stuff. Sometimes, I’m just not up for it.”

Macy admitted the whole experience was a huge change for her.

She added: “It was definitely new for me. I haven’t had roommates in a really long time. I knew who everybody was but I didn’t know anybody personally.”