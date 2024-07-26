Wiz Khalifa has become a dad for the second time.

The 36-year-old rapper - who already has 11-year-old son Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose - and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar welcomed their daughter Kaydence into the world on 17 July, the 30-year-old beauty has revealed.

Aimee shared a TikTok video on Wednesday (24.07.24), in which she reflected on how she felt a week after giving birth.

She said: “I gave birth exactly a week ago today, so I am a week postpartum.

“This is what my stomach looks like.”

The model explained she hadn't started working out yet to "tighten" her core again but has been doing as much walking around the house and on errands as possible in order to get back to her previous active lifestyle.

However, while she is keen to return to the gym, Amy needs to take it easy at the moment.

She said: “I ended up tearing. So, during the labour and I pushed her out, I tore. I have stitches down there.

“So I think I’m going to wait another week or two before I start doing anything strenuous on my body.”

Aimee urged other women not to worry about their post-pregnancy physique.

She concluded: “To all my other mom girlies, you’ll get through this. Your body will do its thing in its time. Don’t ever compare your postpartum body to anybody else.”

The 'See You Again' rapper and his partner revealed on Father's Day in June that they were expecting a baby girl together.

Alongside a casual photo of the couple, in which Wiz placed his hands on his girlfriend's baby bump while she held a pregnancy test, he wrote on Instagram: "Baby Girl On The Way."

Amber was one of the first to publicly congratulate the couple.

She wrote: "We can’t wait to meet her! [heart eye emojis] (sic)"

And when Aimee shared the news on her own account, Amber wrote: "Gorgeous mama [heart eye emoji] (sic)"