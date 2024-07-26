Eva Amurri burst into tears after trolls branded her wedding dress "weird" and "awful" and claimed it made her breasts look "droopy".

Susan Sarandon’s actress daughter, 39, married chef Ian Hock at a glittering ceremony in New York’s Hudson Valley last month with the bride walking down the aisle in a strapless gown by Kim Kassas. Pictures of the couple's big day were published by PEOPLE but it led to a pile-on by trolls who criticised Eva's dress choice and her figure and the nasty comments left her sobbing.

In a post on her Happilyevaafter blog, Eva wrote: "I had purposefully gone into my wedding dress shopping wanting to show my figure and really celebrate myself as a woman - body parts included. Sexy and Elegant were two words that I mentioned at every dress appointment. It had never occurred to me that people I don’t even know would find my body so offensive, and especially that they would care so much about what I would choose to wear on my own wedding day."

She added of the vicious trolling: "Here I was, staring at hundreds of cruel comments: 'Yeah strapless dresses aren’t for everyone', 'Awful, inappropriate dress', 'Awful dress!!!! So unflattering! Put them away!', 'That’s the weirdest display of tatas my eyes have ever seen', and perhaps the most common sentiment: 'DROOPY BEWBS'. I felt hot tears spring to my eyes in a way that brought me right back to Middle School."

She added: "Perhaps stupidly, it had never even occurred to me that people would have such a strong reaction to what my body looked like in a dress I picked for my own wedding.

"When you are processing this type of emotional aggression from strangers, it is so unsettling. I could never in a million years imagine seeing an image of a person living their happiest moment and want to tear that to pieces publicly."

Eva went on to reveal a friend tried to console her by telling her about a similar experience which happened to model Olivia Culpo, who was also trolled over her wedding dress because it was too modest.

She added: "What has society come to, when you can neither be sexy elegant, nor modestly elegant, on your own terms, at your own wedding?

"Two women got married on the same day clothed vastly differently, and neither was 'right'. Neither was good enough. Both made a mistake.

"Both should feel ashamed. Or, at least if you spend any time on the internet, that’s what we were supposed to think. If I was a 'Whore' and she was a 'Nun', how does anybody win?"

Eva - whose dad is Susan's ex Franco Amurri - was previously married to Kyle Martino - the father of her three kids - from 2011 to 2020.

They split in November 2019 while Eva was pregnant with their third child.